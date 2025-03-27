The Brief A resurfaced video of pastor and gospel singer Marvin Sapp is being criticized after he told ushers to close the doors as he challenged church members to all donate $20, for a total donation of $40,000. Sapp challenged preachers to donate $100. Social media users are claiming Sapp held the attendees "hostage" and say they would not have paid.



In a resurfaced video from 2024, pastor and gospel singer Marvin Sapp is being criticized by the internet after he told ushers of the church to close the doors and challenged those at a convention to donate $40,000.

Many social media users are saying the action went too far.

Marvin Sapp wants $40,000 in donations from church convention

The backstory:

In July 2024, Marvin Sapp preached at the 109th Pentecostal Assemblies of the World Convention in Baltimore, Maryland.

Towards the end, Sapp goes on to talk about paying $2,000 to get his ordination and licensing renewed.

"How am I going to preach up here and not lead by example," Sapp said. "Leadership leads, and they understand the cost that is involved."

SUGGESTED: Viral Georgia sorority girl with glamor mug shot arrested again

After telling the congregation the story, he goes on to tell the ushers in the church to "close the doors" multiple times.

He then tells the convention there are 1,000 of them in the sanctuary and 1,000 watching online, so he challenges everyone to donate $20, in order to raise $40,000. He then challenges the preachers to donate $100, saying "It costs to sit up here."

Jump to 3:30:30 to watch.

What they're saying:

Sapp posted a response on his Facebook page stating, in part:

"Some have taken issue with a particular moment when I instructed the ushers, rather firmly, to close the doors during the offering. To those unfamiliar with the church context or who may not regularly attend worship gatherings this has been misinterpreted as holding people hostage as well as offensive. That was never my intent.

The truth is, when finances are being received in any worship gathering, it is one of the most vulnerable and exposed times for both the finance and security teams. Movement during this sacred exchange can be distracting and, at times, even risky. My directive was not about control it was about creating a safe, focused, and reverent environment for those choosing to give, and for those handling the resources."

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Internet reactions to Marvin Sapp

However, many people on social media are claiming Sapp held the church members hostage and say they would have left the service.