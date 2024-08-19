Marshall Middle School student to be remembered at Monday night vigil

A community will come together on Monday night to remember the life of a Houston ISD middle schooler after a medical emergency last week.

Marshall Middle School student Landon Payton had a medical emergency in the gym during P.E. class on Wednesday. Houston ISD says the class had been doing "light physical activity" for most of the period and were in "free play" at the end of class when the incident occurred.

The school district says the incident happened in front of the P.E. teacher and special education assistant teacher and that the teachers acted immediately, calling for the school nurse and then 911. HISD also noted the temperature in the gymnasium was 72 degrees immediately after the incident.

HISD says they believe those who responded to the incident acted quickly and appropriately.

At this time, medical officials have not provided the district with a definitive cause of death for the 14-year-old.

Landon's father, Alexis Payton, says he still has questions.

Payton says he was at the school on Friday and was shown officer body camera footage and other surveillance video, but it was not what he was looking for.

"I don't want that. I want what was coming from what caused this from the beginning, not the end. I was there at the end. I saw my son die. I was at the end. I need to be in the front. Man. You just don't know. You just don't know I want. All I want is closure. They don't want to give to give me closure," said Payton.

The prayer vigil will be held at Marshall Middle School on Noble Street at 6:30 p.m.

The event will be open to the public.