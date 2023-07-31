Mark A. Welsh III named interim president of Texas A&M University

Mark A. Welsh III was unanimously approved as interim president of Texas A&M University at a special meeting on Sunday. Welsh was previously named acting president by Chancellor John Sharp on July 21.

"He has experience running a large organization but is widely respected and universally well-liked in the Aggie community. General Welsh has earned a reputation as a smart, thoughtful, and collaborative leader. We are lucky to have him in the president’s office."

Welsh's appointment comes after the departure of M. Katherine Banks, who stepped down earlier this month.

Welsh, the dean of the university's Bush School of Government and Public Service since 2016, brings a wealth of experience to the role. He served for four decades in the United States Air Force, rising to the position of the 20th Chief of Staff of the Air Force and commanding the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and NATO's Air Command.

"I am grateful to the Board of Regents and Chancellor Sharp for their confidence in me to lead this great university during a time of transition," Welsh said. "As interim president, my primary focus is to ensure our faculty and staff have the resources and support they need to continue their critically important work. I’m deeply committed to Texas A&M, our core values and traditions, and to an environment that values the voice of every member of our faculty, staff, and student body. I pledge to every Aggie that I will work tirelessly to represent this great institution in a way that reflects your pride in it."

In other news, the regents also authorized officials to negotiate a potential settlement of claims from Kathleen McElroy, Ph.D., whose candidacy to run Texas A&M University's journalism program encountered issues. They have directed a prompt investigation by the System's Office of General Counsel and pledged to release its findings to the public.



