Marines to deploy to Los Angeles protests | Border Watch with Jonathan Mejia

Border watchers,

While it may be quiet at the Southern Border things are rowdy in major cities across the United States. What we’re seeing unfolding in Los Angeles is unbelievable. Images of cars going up in flames, arrests, attacks against federal agents. It’s going down.

Los Angeles immigration protests

Around 700 Marines have been activated to deploy to Los Angeles – but their role is raising questions. Officials have said they will play a similar role to the support role the National Guard has been tasked with.

The ICE operations that prompted the violent protests in the LA area are part of a broader increase in immigration arrests across the country. We’ve seen the images coming out of Houston and San Antonio – where immigrants are being arrested by ICE outside of immigration court. We’re seeing more and more immigrants, who under previous administrations were deemed low priority, become the priority.

Immigration attorneys and advocates are wondering if the current administration’s goal of arresting 3,000 immigrants a day is going to lead to a lot of arrests of individuals who are not violent criminals. Or those who may be in the process of adjusting their status.