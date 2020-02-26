Marine fondly remembers escorting Selena in 1995

On this day 25 years ago, Selena stunned the world with an iconic performance at the Houston Astrodome.

Her performance turned out to be her last televised concert. A month later on March 31, 1995, Selena was shot and killed in Corpus Christi.

Although more than two decades have passed since Selena's tragic death, fans still vividly remember the times they watched her perform live, and on occasion, had the chance to meet her in person.

Selena fans may remember the iconic moment when the Queen of Tejano rode on a horse-drawn carriage through the Houston Rodeo dirt and waved to a sold out crowd of more than 60,000 fans in the Astrodome.

Sporting the infamous purple jumpsuit and singing her hit songs like "Como La Flor" as well as a disco medley including "I Will Survive.”

That February 26th performance in 1995, turned out to be her last televised concert ever. It's one of the lasting memories Selena fans have held on to for the last 25 years.

“I just couldn’t believe I was there. I was privileged to be there, front row I guess you could say. And I felt every lyric of every beat of every song,” said Raul Juarez.

Advertisement

Raul Juarez’s experience was a little more personal. The marine was one of several members of the color guard to take the stage before Selena. Juarez said the two bonded backstage.

“I got to see her leaving on the car and she jokingly said, ‘you wanna come on the cart too and escort me on the stage?’ And I just laughed and I said, ‘no, no.’ So the car drove her all the way to the center stage and I actually walked behind the car. I was the only person other than the camera crew and the production crew at the actual stage so everyone’s in the seats around the stage, but I was right there. I could see her singing the whole time,” Juarez said.

Juarez said he had the privilege of meeting her roughly three years before that moment, but Selena treated his familiar face, like he was family. It was a move Juarez said was indicative of her humility and down-to-earth charisma.

It's also one of the reasons, he said Selena is still adored to this day.

“I can remember it clearly. I get chills just even thinking about it. From the moment she said, ‘Hello Houston!’ And the Astrodome just rocked this vibe and the peoples reaction,” Juarez said.

“Her charisma, her smile, her being so humble. A family girl - somebody who set an example for a lot of Latinas,” Juarez continued.

Selena's family and the entertainment company Q Productions will be hosting a tribute concert called “Selena XXV Veinticinco Años” to honor her legacy.

The concert will be held on May 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.