An investigation has led to a marijuana bust in the Conroe area with more than 150 plants being found.

Alejo Lopez, 39, and Alejo Osvaldo, 60, were arrested and charged with Delivery of Marijuana greater than 50 pounds and less than or equal to 2,000 pounds, which is a first-degree felony.

According to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's office, a narcotics K9 deputy noticed a strong smell of marijuana in the Trails End area while on a call. He began investigating after responding to a 911 at the next-door residence.

The deputy was able to have a search warrant issued after he established enough probable cause, said Sheriff Greg Capers.

On Saturday morning, investigators and San Jacinto County deputies executed the search warrant on a home in the 800 block of Butler Road.

Deputies found a "grow house" operation with 159 marijuana plants inside. Not only that, the plants weighed around 320 pounds and some were almost nine feet tall. The street value of these plants is estimated to be more than $635,000.

Lopez and Osvaldo were found inside the home by deputies and taken to San Jacinto County Jail, officials say.

Sheriff Capers said the plants were seized as evidence and the local DEA field office was notified. The investigation is ongoing.