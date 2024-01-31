It's Mardi Gras season once again in Galveston!

Galveston's 113th Mardi Gras celebration begins on Friday, Feb. 2, and continues until Feb. 13, also known as Fat Tuesday. Both weekends are brimming with parades, parties, and iconic beads.

This Mardi Gras celebration is island-style with various experiences happening in Galveston's historic downtown district. Additionally, family-friendly events and parades along the Seawall add a distinctive touch to the celebration.

For tickets, the concert schedule, parade routes and times, or to become a vendor, visit the official Mardi Gras! Galveston website.

Parade Schedule

Friday, February 2, 2024

5 p.m. - Party Gras! Procession

5:30 p.m. - George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Presentation

7 p.m. - George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Honoree Parade

8:30 p.m. - The Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade (In memory of Mary Pregler)

10 p.m. - Mardi Gras! Galveston Parade with Grand Marshal Trey from the Fe

Saturday, February 3, 2024

11 a.m. - The Jolly Jester Jaunt – Official Mardi Gras! Galveston 5k

12 p.m. - Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Parade

1 p.m. - 13th Annual Zaniest Golf Cart Parade

3 p.m. - Mix Radio, Art Car, & Jeep Parade

6 p.m. - Krewe of Gambrinus Parade

Sunday, February 4, 2024 (Fiesta Gras!)

1 p.m. - Univision Houston Parade

4 p.m. - Los Locos Vaqueros & Jeeps Parade with Grand Marshal Karina Gonzalez

Friday, February 9, 2024 (Salute to Texas - First Responders Day)

6:30 p.m. - Danny Weber Memorial Fire Truck Parade with Grand Marshal Erica Rico (In memory of Fire Chief, Danny Weber)

7:30 p.m. - Krewe Babalu "All Krewe" Parade

9 p.m. - Krewe of 93Q Parade

Saturday, February 10, 2024

11 a.m. - Krewe d’Esprit Rosaire Parade

1 p.m. - Z Krewe Z Parade

2:30 p.m. - KRBE Krewe Parade

4 p.m. - Ben E Keith Parade

5 p.m. - Jumpin’ Jays Bumpin’ Bus Parade with Grand Marshal Edgar Medina

6 p.m. - Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade

Sunday, February 11, 2024 (Family Gras!)

12 p.m. - Shriners Children’s Texas & Sunshine Kids Parade

1:30 p.m. - Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Parade

3 p.m. - Firefighters Children’s Parade

Tuesday, February 13, 2024