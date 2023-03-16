Catch all of the March Madness action at watch parties right here in Houston.

With the University of Houston Cougars in the tournament, several bars are hosting fans and offering food and drink specials.

The Cougars face off against the Northern Kentucky Norse at 8:20 p.m. March 16.

Avenida Houston

1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston, TX 77010

Cheer on the Coogs at the official March Madness UH Men's Basketball Watch Party on the Plaza at Avenida Houston. Admission is free.

East End Backyard

1105 Sampson St, Houston, TX, United States, Texas

Catch the game at the East End Backyard. On March, 16, the UH Hispanic Alumni Association will be there cheering on the team. For every Cerveza Especial sold, $1 will be donated back to the association for scholarships.

Post Oak Ice House

5610 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX, United States, Texas

You can catch all of the March Madness action at Post Oak Ice House. The sports bar features huge projectors and 20 HDTVs. They also have a rotating selection of dozens of beers as well as liquor and cocktails.

The UH Young Alumni Association will also be meeting there to watch the game on March 16 from 8:20 to 10:20 p.m.

Southside Sporting Club

11110 W Airport Blvd, Stafford, TX 77477

The Southside Sporting Club in Stafford is hosting daily happy hours and watch parties starting March 16 through the championship game. They have more than 75 TV inside and outside.

The sports bar offers happy hour food and drink specials from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an extended happy hour on Fridays until 9 p.m. They also have some all-day specials throughout the week.

You can enjoy the Seafood Boil Special on Sunday. For $19.99, get two snow crabs and a pound of shrimp with corn and potatoes. For $14.99, get a snow crab cluster and a pound of shrimp with corn and potatoes.

On Mondays and Saturdays, you can get five pounds of crawfish for $25 all day.

On Tuesday until 10 p.m., you can enjoy premium drinks for $5.

On Wednesday, get 50 cent wings in nine flavors all day.

During Thursday’s March Madness Happy Hour, get a fried seafood platter with fish and shrimp for $9.99.

On Friday, enjoy a Texas BBQ plate with your choice of two meets all day long. You can also get a frozen drinks for $2.50 or $5 premium drinks from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

Wakefield Crowbar

954 Wakefield Dr, Houston, TX, United States, Texas

You can watch all of the March Madness games at Wakefield Crowbar. There is no cover. They have food and drink specials every day, more than 30 taps, and an array of spirits and wines.

