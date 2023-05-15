Expand / Collapse search

Fire at unit at Marathon Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City

Updated 12:41PM
Texas City
Fire burns at Marathon Galveston Bay refinery unit

Texas City officials said a fire was burning at a unit at the Marathon Galveston Bay refinery on Monday.

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A fire at a Marathon Galveston Bay refinery unit in Texas City is under control, Texas City officials say.

City officials reported a fire on Monday morning but said there was no threat to the public and no need to shelter in place. They were monitoring air quality.

Shortly before noon, city officials said the fire was under control and contained within the facility.

Officials said emergency responders remained at the scene and were still monitoring the situation closely. 