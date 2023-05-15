A fire at a Marathon Galveston Bay refinery unit in Texas City is under control, Texas City officials say.

City officials reported a fire on Monday morning but said there was no threat to the public and no need to shelter in place. They were monitoring air quality.

Shortly before noon, city officials said the fire was under control and contained within the facility.

Officials said emergency responders remained at the scene and were still monitoring the situation closely.