Mansfield offering a Flatten the Curve Virtual Marathon
MANSFIELD, Texas - Many North Texans who are under a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus are looking for a way to get out of the house and get some exercise while still adhering to social distancing.
With gyms closed, Mansfield Parks & Recreation is offering people a virtual marathon option.
This is open to adults, and allows people to go at their own pace, but asks people to complete a marathon, 26.2 miles, by April 24.
Those who complete the virtual marathon in time get a special t-shirt to commemorate their achievement.
To take part, people sign up, then keep track of their miles with a fitness tracker, and once they complete their virtual marathon, they can submit their log to the parks and recreation department.