Man's body pulled from Buffalo Bayou
article
HOUSTON - Houston police said a man's body was recovered from Buffalo Bayou Friday night.
What we know:
Officers were called to the scene near Fannin Street and Commerce Street around 9 p.m. Friday.
The Houston Fire Department used rescue tools to pull the body from the water.
What we don't know:
The man's cause of death has not been determined. His identity has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.