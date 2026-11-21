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The Brief Houston police are investigating after a man's body was pulled from Buffalo Bayou Friday night. Police responded to an area near Fannin Street and Commerce Street around 9 p.m. Friday. The Houston Fire Department used rescue tools to pull the body from the water. The man's identity and cause of death have not been released.



Houston police said a man's body was recovered from Buffalo Bayou Friday night.

What we know:

Officers were called to the scene near Fannin Street and Commerce Street around 9 p.m. Friday.

The Houston Fire Department used rescue tools to pull the body from the water.

What we don't know:

The man's cause of death has not been determined. His identity has not been released.