Man's body found in southwest Houston, who 'suffered trauma to his body,' police say
HOUSTON - Officials made a gruesome discovery Wednesday after a man's body was found in a field in southwest Houston.
Details are limited as it's an active scene, but the Houston Police Department says it received a call around 1:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Cullen Blvd near Gulf Fwy. That's where investigators say an unidentified man's body was found believed to be in his 30s and "suffered trauma to his body."
Officials are urging residents to avoid the area as an investigation continues.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.