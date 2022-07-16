Manhunt underway for man accused of sexually assaulting child in SW Houston
HOUSTON - Officials are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a child in southwest Houston.
According to the Houston Police Department, a victim made an outcry that Israel Pena Padilla, 51, sexually assaulted a child in the 8900 block of S. Gessner Rd on May 1, 2022.
Investigators described Padilla as 5'7" weighing about 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with a scar under his lower left lip. He's also reportedly known to drive a 2007 black Lincoln Town Car with a license plate that reads PGN8529.
An active warrant is out for his arrest, authorities confirmed.
MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY STORIES
Crime Stoppers says it is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to Padilla's arrest and/or charges filed by calling 713-222-TIPS or submitting tips online.