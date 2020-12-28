Man, woman fatally shot in SW Houston; suspect charged with capital murder

article

Police say charges have been filed against a suspect who was arrested in the deadly shooting of a man and a woman in southwest Houston.

Dixon Geovany Bulnes, 33, is charged with capital murder.

The shooting occurred in the 9600 block of Bissonnet Street around 4:40 a.m. last Friday.

Officers responded to a shooting call at a restaurant and found two victims inside the business. Both had gunshot wounds.

The female victim, Kisha Brown-Garcia, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim, Pablo Martinez, 26, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say further investigation led to the identity of Bulnes as the suspect in the case, and he was arrested on Saturday.

