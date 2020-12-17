Man who killed Houston police officer being released from jail

On Thursday, Criminal Court Judge Kent Ellis signed off on the release of Hung Truong, who was charged in the death of Officer Gary Gryder back in 2008.

"I can almost guarantee we’ll see his name again somewhere," said Douglas Griffith with the Houston Police Officers' Union. "If he doesn’t take his medication and he starts hearing those voices again, we’ll be back in the same scenario sadly with another victim."

After 12 years of spending time inside the Rusk State Mental Hospital, he will be allowed to walk free.

Back in 2008, Truong ran a red light at a construction site in Katy killing officer Gary Gryder and breaking the leg of his partner, Joe Pyland.

At the time, Truong told police he was hearing voices telling him to kill a police officer.

Truong was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2009.

"He’s fine when he takes medication, when he is in the facility he has to take his medication. Once he’s out there alone, there is no one there to make sure he is properly medicated," said Griffith.

Truong will be released and will be living in Northwest Harris County patrolled by Precinct 4.

"They’re not going to be able to watch him 24/7. No one can, even his own family won't be able to do that," said Griffith.

Gryder’s partner at the time, Joe Pyland, told FOX26 that he is disported.

Saying that he was thankfully able to survive and live out his life with his family and Gary was not.

Pyland has since retired from the force.

"I am not surprised. This did not end the way I thought it should, but this is how life works sometimes," said Pyland.

