Man wanted in Harris Co. arrested for human smuggling in Laredo

The Brief Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Junior Adalid Montoya-Alvarez on human smuggling charges. Authories said he and seven undocumented migrants fled during a traffic stop in Laredo. Montoya-Alvarez was wanted in Harris County for sexual assault.



The Texas Department of Public Safety said a man wanted in Harris County on sexual assault charges was arrested for suspected human smuggling in Laredo.

What we know:

Junior Adalid Montoya-Alvarez, 49, was arrested Feb. 12 in Laredo on smuggling of persons charges.

Authorities said when they stopped a tractor-trailer driven by Montoya-Alvarez for a violation in Laredo, he and several passengers ran from the vehicle.

They were tracked in a multi-agency search and seven undocumented migrants were found with the driver, officials said.

Authorities said Montoya-Alvarez is a Honduran national with lawful permanent status. He was charged with seven counts of smuggling of persons and evading arrest. During the arrest, it was discovered he was wanted in Harris County for sexual assault.

The seven migrants were referred to Border Patrol.

What we don't know:

Details of Montoya-Alvarez's charges in Harris County were not immediately available.

Jail records show Montoya-Alvarez was released from the Webb County jail and booked into the Harris County jail on Monday.

He was denied bond. A court date has been set for April 9, 2025.