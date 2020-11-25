Man survives after he was stabbed 26 times, Houston Police searching for suspect

Houston Police is investigating after a man was stabbed on Thursday, Oct. 29, around 10:30 a.m.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the 1200 block of West Little York Road in Houston.

During the incident, the suspect approached the victim from behind and began to stab the victim repeatedly. The victim was stabbed approximately 26 times in the head, chest, arms, and back and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a black male, light complexion, 5’10” - 5’11”, 30 to 35 years old, slim build, wearing black sweatpants, black shoes, and a white t-shirt with a fluorescent yellow safety jacket.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.