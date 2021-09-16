Man stabbed to death at southeast Houston apartment complex

article

Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

The fire department responded to a report of a person down in the 10900 block of the Gulf Freeway on Wednesday, just before midnight.

They found a man who had been stabbed several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man is believed to be homeless, according to residents in the area.

Police say neighbors also reported that the victim was involved in an altercation with another man earlier in the day. Police don’t know if the other man, who is also reported to be homeless, was involved in the stabbing, but authorities would like to speak with him.

Anyone who saw something or has video that can help police is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

