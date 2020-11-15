Man stabbed, at least 21 arrested after 'Million MAGA March' in DC

article

A man is suffering from multiple stab wounds and at least 21 other people face criminal charges in the nation's capital after Saturday's "Million MAGA March" in support of President Donald Trump.

D.C. police say they recovered seven guns and are tending to two wounded officers following the rally decrying the results of this month's presidential election.

Police had made 10 arrests as of Saturday afternoon. The rowdy scene escalated to violence after sundown:

Police tell FOX 5 that a demonstrator at yesterday's rally was stabbed around 8:12 p.m. near 10th St. and New York Ave. NW. The victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

As of Sunday morning, President Trump had yet to concede the 2020 election despite being projected to fall well short of President-Elect Joe Biden in the Electoral College.

The president continues to argue without credible evidence that the election was "rigged" against him. Experts say the president's actions threaten to undermine American democracy.

FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reported on Saturday's unrest during FOX 5 On The Hill this Sunday morning: