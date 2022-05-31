Man shot woman in the face during argument at Houston pool party: police

article

Houston police say a man shot a woman in the face during an argument at a pool party early Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the 9100 block of Lakes at 610 Drive.

According to police, the man and the woman did not live at the apartment complex but were there attending a pool party.

Police say the man and woman were a couple at some point, but it’s unclear if they were still in a relationship at the time of the shooting.

According to police, they got into an argument, and the man shot the woman once in the face.

The woman was taken to the hospital and taken into surgery. She was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police detained the man at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.