Authorities say a man in southwest Houston was shot twice by two carjackers Wednesday night.

Initial details from Houston police are that around 9:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of W Bellfort, where a man, 22, was confronted by two masked men who demanded his car and shot at him twice.

The unidentified victim was hit in the hand and suffered a graze on the shoulder.

From there, police say the man ran from the scene and was able to flag down a METRO bus. The driver allowed him to get on the bus until officers arrived, and emergency crews rushed the man to the hospital in stable condition.

No additional information was shared, so a description of the robbers has not been disclosed, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway with HPD's Robbery Division.