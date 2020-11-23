Man shot to death in home on Houston's south side

article

Houston police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old man who was shot multiple times at a home on the city’s south side.

Officers and HFD responded to the 4300 block of Alvin Street near Edgar Street around 8:23 p.m. Sunday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to HPD, a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found in one of the bedrooms. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that two other people who live in the home where present at the time of the shooting, but they were no longer at the scene when authorities arrived.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Advertisement

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS