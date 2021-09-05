Man shot several times during fight with another man in NW Houston, police say

article

Authorities say a fight in the Greenspoint area in north Houston has resulted in one man shot several times Saturday night.

Based on preliminary information by Lt. E. Pavel with HPD suggests it began when a husband and wife went to Food Mart in the 700 block of Greens Rd. around 10:15 p.m. That's when officials say the husband found a man he had previous issues with, and the two began fighting.

During the fight, Lt. Pavel says the husband was hitting the other man as he fell to the floor. Once on the floor, the other man took out a gun and began shooting, hitting him several times in the chest and ran away.

The husband was rushed to a nearby hospital, where at last check was in serious conditions.

None of the individuals involved have been identified, as of this writing.

HPD's homicide division is conducting an investigation to look for the suspect.