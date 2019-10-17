Man shot multiple times in parking lot at southeast Houston apartment complex

article

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report about several males shooting in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Broadway Street near Bellfort Street.

Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital. Police say he is expected to survive.

Investigators are working to gather more information on a possible suspect.