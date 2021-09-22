Man shot multiple times in apartment in southeast Houston

article

Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in an apartment in southeast Houston.

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 8800 block of Glencrest.

Police say a man was shot multiple times with a pistol in an upstairs apartment that seemed to be vacant.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and saw some people leaving the location, police say.

A description of the suspect or suspects has not been released.

