Man shot, killed during argument outside north Houston home, police say
HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed during an argument outside a north Houston home early Saturday morning, police said.
What we know:
Officers said they responded to a shooting call on Lucky Street around 3 a.m. Lt. Ali from the Houston Police Department said officers found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted by officers, but the man died at the scene.
Ali said the man was the ex-boyfriend of a woman who lived at the home. Another man was at the home when an argument broke out that led to the shooting.
What we don't know:
"The details of what led to the shooting at this point are unclear," Ali said.
The victim's name has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.