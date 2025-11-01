Man shot, killed during argument outside north Houston home, police say

article

A man was shot and killed during an argument outside a north Houston home early Saturday morning, police said.

What we know:

Officers said they responded to a shooting call on Lucky Street around 3 a.m. Lt. Ali from the Houston Police Department said officers found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted by officers, but the man died at the scene.

Ali said the man was the ex-boyfriend of a woman who lived at the home. Another man was at the home when an argument broke out that led to the shooting.

What we don't know:

"The details of what led to the shooting at this point are unclear," Ali said.

The victim's name has not been released.