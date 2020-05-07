Man shot in face while driving in Spring subdivision

article

The Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4 reports an 18-year-old man was shot while in a vehicle that rolled over. Officials say the victim was shot in the face.

Officials confirm this shooting took place in the Oaks of Devonshire subdivision in Spring.

The shooting victim has been transported to a hospital by Life Flight. He is in critical condition.

Deputies are looking for four possible suspects. One is described as a black man in his late 20s with dreads, a bandana, and black and white clothing. Deputies are also looking for two white male juveniles. Both white males are about 5'5", one with blonde hair and the other with dark brown hair. Police are seeking an additional white male suspect approximately 17-19 years old.

The suspects were last seen running through the subdivision eastbound on Cypresswood Drive.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS