Man shot in car was able to drive away for help, Houston police say

Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Chanteloup.

HOUSTON - A man drove away for help after he was shot in the neck while in his car on Tuesday night, Houston police say.

The shooting was reported a little before 9 p.m. in the 11700 block of Chanteloup.

Police say he drove a few blocks looking for help, and an Uber driver stopped and helped put pressure on his wound. 

The man, who police described as a young adult, was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery.

Authorities were able to find surveillance video in the area of the shooting. According to police, the man in the car was talking to two other people who were outside his vehicle. Police say one of the people outside the vehicle fired into his car, and the man in the car returned fire.

Authorities say it’s unclear if any of the people outside the car were shot.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.