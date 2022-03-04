Man shot dead while holding baby, hand of another child in DC

A man was shot and killed in D.C. while holding a baby and the hand of another child, police say.

The Metropolitan Police Department is calling this one of "the most disturbing crimes" they've seen in Ward 5 within the last couple of years. Police say the man was shot early Friday morning in the 2300 block of 18th Street in Northeast. He was walking with a 5-year-old and holding another child in a car seat.

Physically, the children weren’t harmed and police say they’re safe with their mother tonight. But authorities and people in the neighborhood say they can’t imagine the mental trauma of something like this.

READ MORE: New study offers insight into who is responsible for gun violence in DC

"We are in a space now that there is no regard, no respect for life. Even to the point of shooting someone in front of two children, who could be damaged for the rest of their lives as a result of this. Which is why we’ve got to do something for the next generation," said Lauraline Gregory, a mother who lives in the neighborhood. "It’s got to get better."

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit and a black mask. Officials believe the incident may have been captured on camera by a couple of houses with surveillance cameras pointed in the direction of where the shooting occured.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

FOX 5 DC will update this developing story as we learn more.