Man shot by intruders while home with his 2-year-old grandson in north Houston

A grandfather is in critical condition after being shot twice during a home invasion while his 2-year-old grandson was inside.

It happened in the 1000 block of Carby Road near the Hardy Toll Road in north Houston around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

Houston Police say surveillance video shows four men kicking in the front door and then leaving with a safe.

About 30 minutes later the victim's wife came home and found him with two gunshot wounds, lying on the floor.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the man with one gunshot wound to his head and one gunshot wound to his shoulder.

He was transported to Ben Taub hospital, where he is in critical condition at last check.

HPD believes this was a targeted robbery, and the safe, which contained a large amount of cash, was the suspects' motivation.

A description of the suspects has not yet been released.