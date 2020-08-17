Man shot and killed while standing outside home in northeast Houston

article

Police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot and killed outside his home in northeast Houston.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of Crestview Drive.

Police say the man in his mid-40s was standing outside of his home when a black, 4-door car pulled up. Two suspects got out of the vehicle, ran towards the victim and shots were fired, according to police.

The two suspects then got back into the car and fled the scene.

The suspects are described only as two black males, one heavy-set and the other thin. They were in a black sedan that was reported to have black wheels in the front and silver wheels in the back.

