Houston man shot, killed inside his home while on FaceTime with his girlfriend

A Houston man was gunned down inside his own Northeast Houston home as he was on a FaceTime call with his girlfriend.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Ernesto Vidaurri was on a FaceTime call with his girlfriend inside his home just off Highway 59 between Tidwell and Little York when he was shot to death on Hage Street.

"Whoa, and he got killed on FaceTime? Wow, that's crazy," says one neighbor.

Investigators say during the video call, 45-year-old Ernesto Vidaurri told his girlfriend something wasn't right and then someone opened fire on him, shooting Vidaurri twice in his chest.

The killer was gone when police arrived minutes later. "They cleared the house. There was nobody in there, nobody else was in there, but the shooting did happen inside the house," explains Lt. I. Izaguirre with the Houston Police Department.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

One neighbor who says he's fed up with gun violence first had his 15-year-old son shot to death and then just last year, so was his 22-year-old son.

"It was Thanksgiving. He was supposed to go get his hair cut and they killed him. They were my only sons, my only kids. So, it's been hard. Every day I think of them," says the grieving father.

Investigators believe robbery was the motive.

The gunman is believed to have been driving a blue Chevy Silverado pick-up truck.