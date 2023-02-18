LA Bishop shot to death in Hacienda Heights

article

A man killed in a shooting in Hacienda Heights Saturday has been identified as an Auxiliary Bishop with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

Bishop David O'Connell was killed in the shooting that happened just before 1 p.m. in the 1500 block of Janlu Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, O'Connell was shot in the upper torso, and pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said O'Connell's death was "suspicious," but stopped short of calling it a homicide.

"It is a shock and I have no words to express my sadness," Archbishop José Gomez said in a statement.

According to Gomez, O'Connel had spent 45 years serving the Archdiocese, first as a priest and then a bishop. Gomez called him "a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected."

Deputies are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to call LASD detectives at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can also submit through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477, or going to lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.