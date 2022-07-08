Elderly man shoots, kills wife in Texas hospital room before killing self, police say

A woman and her husband have died after an apparent murder-suicide at a local hospital in San Antonio, police say.

SAPD says officers were dispatched to a hospital in the 7700 block of Floyd Curl Drive for a report of a shooting around 10:25 a.m. Friday, July 8.

Preliminary information reveals that a hospital employee went to check on the woman, who is in her late 80s, when she discovered the patient and her husband, who is also in his late 80s, deceased in the room with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police believe that the man shot his wife sometime in the morning before turning the gun on himself.

SAPD wants to inform residents that this was not an active shooter situation, and there is no threat to the public.

Homicide detectives with SAPD are actively investigating. No further information has been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates