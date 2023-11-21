In a recent trial at the 359th District Court, James Barnes, Jr. was found guilty of Capital Murder for the death of Miguel Flores during a taco stand robbery in Magnolia.

According to officials, authorities presented evidence that Barnes was involved in another robbery before robbing the taco stand.

SUGGESTED:Harris County shooting: Man, 21, killed after possible road rage incident at Freeport, Mascatine

Authorities say Barnes shot Flores while his wife managed to escape after a struggle. Barnes left the scene but was stopped by a Magnolia police officer for speeding after the shooting.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Police were able to find shell casings and clothes connecting him to the shooting. Officials say Mr. Flores' DNA was also found on Barnes' pants and boots in his car.

RELATED:Retired attorney accused of delivering drug-laced papers into Harris County Jail, linked to two deaths

During the trial, Mrs. Flores was able to give her statements of witnessing Barnes shoot her husband. The court also heard experts in ballistics and DNA. Police say although not present on trial, Barnes has other serious cases that are pending and is suspected in other robberies.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

District Attorney Brett Ligon said "Barnes has squandered away his life by robbing and killing innocent people. He will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole, which is fitting. He took his last breath as a free man when he took the last breath of Mr. Flores.

According to police, Barnes was sentenced to life without parole.