Man recovering from coronavirus speaks out

On Tuesday, FOX 10 spoke with a Phoenix man who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Andrei "Drei" Marghita is still recovering and in isolation at his home with hew newborn son and fiancé, but he can only interact with them via FaceTime. He said the only thing more difficult than that was trying to get tested.

"After nine phone calls to nine different hospitals, two emergency nurse lines. I got rejected so many places. Told don’t come here," said Marghitas.

Marghitas shook hands with and hugged someone who ended up being a confirmed positive case. He had symptoms, and it took multiple phone calls and an attentive nurse to get a test, and results came back positive.

"They told me in advance that it wasn’t painful. I was kind of hesitant on that," said Marghitas. "I didn’t know. It looks like it’s gonna be painful, they shove it all the way up your nose. It’s the weirdest sensation ever. This burning -- it’s not painful but you feel like you’re almost violated. That’s not supposed to go up there.:

Marghitas has been isolated all month, making do with gym mats for a bed. He took his temperature while FaceTiming with FOX 10's Matt Galka to show that he is getting better, with his temperature returning to normal.

Marghitas' isolation is set to end in a few days. He says he knows other people who get COVID-19 might not recover like he did.

"This is a time where everyone needs to put their ego aside. Politics put aside," said Marghitas. "If we work together, we can save lives."

