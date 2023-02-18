Man putting gas in car hit, killed by DWI driver on Katy Fwy, police say

A man putting gas in his car was killed overnight Saturday by a driver accused of driving while intoxicated.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Katy Freeway and Gessner. That's where police shut down the lanes off I-10 at Gessner after seeing a man found dead on the right shoulder.

Initial details are the man ran out of gas on the freeway and pulled to the right shoulder. He called an Uber to help him get gas and when he was filling up his car, officials said a dark Toyota pickup truck hit him.

The Uber driver reportedly stayed at the scene, parking a little more than 200 yards ahead of the impact.

Meanwhile, the Toyota pickup driver showed signs of impairment, police said, and he was taken into custody for DWI.

No additional details were shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.