Houston love: Man pulls off epic surprise proposal in the middle of Hobby Airport

By
Published 
Travel
FOX 26 Houston

Surprise engagement occurs at Houston Hobby Airport

FOX 26 Reporter Shelby Rose has more on the exciting engagement that took place at Houston Hobby Airport.

HOUSTON - It's a love story straight out of a romantic comedy. A surprise proposal was held in the middle of Houston's Hobby Airport, and it spared no detail.

Russ Rainwater and Terri Jo Youngblood met on a dating platform and fell in love over the last year.

"Terri Jo is my travel companion. She’s my dance partner, she’s my best friend, and I love her. We are so excited about sharing our future together, and it’s just uncapped," he said before popping the question. 

Russ, a bachelor his entire life, knew he wanted to propose, but certainly wasn’t expecting Houston Airports and Southwest Air to step up to the plate. They brought cake, a string quartet, and even a live painter to the occasion. 

He said, "I asked if I can have my brother come and videotape, and I was going to do a little sign, and she says hold on, let me see if I can make this a little more exciting."

And exciting it was. 

Travelers gathered around as Russ anxiously awaited for Terri Jo to exit the gate, and it couldn’t have gone better.

He got down on one knee, and proposed in front of an entire crowd, saying, "Terri Jo, you’re my travel companion, my best friend, my lover, and I love you so much, and I’m so excited to share our lives together. This ring is an engagement ring for us, and I put the August 31, 2024 date, so we have a year to plan. We have lots of changes in our lives that if you say I do."

Of course, she said yes.

"I am so blown back," Terri Jo said afterward. "I am totally, I don’t even have words for it. It’s just incredible."

Speaking about their love, Terri Jo said, "He has such a great heart. He loves humanity, just is a server of the community. He just loves people and that’s what attracted me to him."

The couple danced in front of the crowd, as well-wishers stood by and cheered, congratulating them for a lifetime of happiness. 