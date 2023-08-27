Houston love: Man pulls off epic surprise proposal in the middle of Hobby Airport

It's a love story straight out of a romantic comedy. A surprise proposal was held in the middle of Houston's Hobby Airport, and it spared no detail.

Russ Rainwater and Terri Jo Youngblood met on a dating platform and fell in love over the last year.

SUGGESTED: Needville finishes Little League World Series as 2nd place U.S. team, 4th overall

"Terri Jo is my travel companion. She’s my dance partner, she’s my best friend, and I love her. We are so excited about sharing our future together, and it’s just uncapped," he said before popping the question.

Russ, a bachelor his entire life, knew he wanted to propose, but certainly wasn’t expecting Houston Airports and Southwest Air to step up to the plate. They brought cake, a string quartet, and even a live painter to the occasion.

He said, "I asked if I can have my brother come and videotape, and I was going to do a little sign, and she says hold on, let me see if I can make this a little more exciting."

And exciting it was.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Travelers gathered around as Russ anxiously awaited for Terri Jo to exit the gate, and it couldn’t have gone better.

He got down on one knee, and proposed in front of an entire crowd, saying, "Terri Jo, you’re my travel companion, my best friend, my lover, and I love you so much, and I’m so excited to share our lives together. This ring is an engagement ring for us, and I put the August 31, 2024 date, so we have a year to plan. We have lots of changes in our lives that if you say I do."

Of course, she said yes.

"I am so blown back," Terri Jo said afterward. "I am totally, I don’t even have words for it. It’s just incredible."

Speaking about their love, Terri Jo said, "He has such a great heart. He loves humanity, just is a server of the community. He just loves people and that’s what attracted me to him."

The couple danced in front of the crowd, as well-wishers stood by and cheered, congratulating them for a lifetime of happiness.