Man convicted of posing as minor to enter Texas illegally

The Brief A Guatemalan man was convicted for falsely claiming to be a minor at the border. Tadeo Pedro-Torres, 21, claimed to be 16 to be housed with actual minors. He faces up to five years in federal prison at his Dec. 19 sentencing.



A Guatemalan national has been found guilty of falsely claiming to be a minor while attempting to enter the US through the Texas border.

The 21-year-old claimed to be 16, sharing immigration services with actual minors, the release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas says.

Tadeo Pedro-Torres has been found guilty of making false statements in a juvenile immigration case. After a three-day trial, the jury deliberated for less than an hour before convicting him Wednesday.

Torres claimed to be 16 when he attempted to enter the US near El Paso on Oct. 26, 2024, the release says.

Believing he was a minor, the state allowed Torres to benefit from the care provided to unaccompanied minors without lawful immigration status. As a result, Torres was housed and cared for alongside actual unaccompanied minors.

Immigration Customs Enforcement - Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carrie Law and Celia Moyer are prosecuting the case.

What's next:

U.S. District Judge Sim Lake presided over the trial and set sentencing for Dec. 19. At that time, Torres faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

He will remain in custody pending that hearing.