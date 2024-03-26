Kobi Martin says it's been a long time coming.

"We've prayed for this," she said.

Her ex-boyfriend, Jarred Williams, who was a close family friend, lived with her and her 29-year-old daughter.

SUGGESTED: Vince Young fight knockout caught on video in wild fight at Houston bar

She says her daughter is intellectually developmentally delayed and has the mental capacity of a two to 5-year-old.

One night, "For whatever reason I had a strange feeling telling me to check the phone," she said.

So she went through Williams' phone and found a video that changed her life. It was a video of Williams sexually assaulting her daughter on the bedroom floor.

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing. It played over and over in my head, like a nightmare," she said.

She called the police and confronted Williams, who ran.

"Jumped out of this bedroom window, barefoot, barely clothed, and ran. Took off on foot," she said.

The Harris County District Attorney charged Williams with aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person. This was all back in 2020.

Though the police searched, they couldn't find Williams.

Martin eventually got word that he might be in California, so she called around trying to find someone to help.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"I was looking for a dog bounty hunter type character, and I was like… Does this really exist?" She found out, it does.

David Adams, California Fugitive Investigator & Private Investigator, helped Martin orchestrate a setup.

He was able to coordinate with the Orange County Sheriff's Office to catch Williams at a California Walmart.

"I was glad I was able to assist in some way, shape or form," he said.

He says he's happy to see the case finally get to sentencing.

"It's about time he got sentenced for what he did, and it's on with him and God," he said.

It took years for William's case to get through the system. Court dates were pushed back by the pandemic, changes in setting and changes of judge multiple times.

During that time, Martin began forming a non-profit called Innocent Voices Un-silenced.

The goal is to lobby for more protection for disabled people when it comes to crime and supporting families who are going through what their family has endured.

"We created the non-profit organization to give others hope in knowing that even when they feel like there is no voice, they have one. And there is strength in numbers. Shaky voice and all, I'm still here representing a whole demographic of people who have been overlooked for too long," she said.

Last week, Williams pleaded guilty to the aggravated sexual assault charge. He will be sentenced April fourth.