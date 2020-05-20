Man kills self after killing pregnant ex, shooting her family, new boyfriend, police say

article

A man shot and killed his 7-month pregnant girlfriend, and injured her mother, sister, and new boyfriend Wednesday morning before shooting himself, according to Houston Police Department.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the first shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of Landor. Chief Acevedo says the man forced his way into the home and shot the three women.

The man's ex-girlfriend was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman's mother and sister were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in serious but stable condition.

A couple of hours after the first shooting, police say the suspect went to the home of the deceased victim's boyfriend on the 7100 block of Hedgewod and shot him twice.

He is in stable condition.

Police later located the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Kendrick Thomas, around 2:18 p.m. hiding in the cab of an 18-wheeler at Hi Uncle's Truck on FM 1960.

Chief Acevedo says there was a 10-minute standoff, during which SWAT members talked with Thomas on the phone.

He was charged with capital murder with intent to commit family violence.

Thomas then took his own life in the vehicle.