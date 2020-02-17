Man killed in shooting at Haverstock Hills Apartments

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at the Haverstock Hills apartment complex in northeast Harris County.

Deputies arrived at the apartment complex on Aldine Bender Road at around 7 p.m. Sunday and found a man shot to death on a stairway.

Authorities say the man, who is believed to be 30 to 40 years old, had been shot in the head.

Witnesses told investigators they heard two to three gunshots. Other witnesses reported seeing the man being chased by two other men.

The investigation is ongoing.

