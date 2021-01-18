Man killed in shooting along North Freeway

Houston police are investigating following a deadly shooting in north Houston on Monday afternoon.



Details are limited but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 12900 block of North Freeway.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting as that is still under investigation.

The victim’s name has not yet been released by authorities.