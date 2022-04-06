Man killed in NE Houston home invasion, while girlfriend was breastfeeding their baby

A man was killed in his northeast Houston apartment during a home invasion, while his wife was breastfeeding their baby early Tuesday morning.

Houston police say it happened at an apartment complex in the 12200 block of Fleming in one of the upstairs apartment just after 2 a.m.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HOUSTON NEWS

Officers arrived to find a man in his early 20s dead from gunshot wounds.

HPD says his girlfriend was breastfeeding their baby in the apartment when she heard a commotion and some gunshots.

She told police that then a man in a ski mask and a black hoodie came into the room and confronted her. They exchanged words, and then he took off on foot.

SEE MORE STORIES ON CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Police say she is cooperating with the investigation, and some other families are cooperating as well.

Homicide investigators are on the scene and officers are canvassing the area.

Advertisement

Anyone that has any information should call Houston Police Department's Homicide Unit.