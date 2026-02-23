Man killed in apparent hit-and-run ran over multiple times in Scott Street

The Brief A man was found dead after being hit by multiple cars along Scott Street in the Third Ward area. HPD Sergeant David Rose says a female driver had run over the victim, but he had been hit multiple times before her. Sgt. Rose believes the man could have been running across Scott Street when he was hit.



A deadly hit-and-run is being investigated by Houston police after a man was found ran over in the middle of the road in the Third Ward area.

Scott Street hit-and-run

What we know:

Houston Police Department Sergeant David Rose says officers were called to Scott Street near Anita Street.

According to Sgt. Rose, a female driver had run over the victim as he lay in the road. However, it appears he had been ran over multiple times before she did.

The woman is not a suspect and has been cooperating with officers.

Sgt. Rose believes the man could have been running across Scott Street when he was hit.

Investigators will contact the METRO rail nearby to see if there is camera footage.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim is unknown.

It has not been reported when the victim was first hit and possible suspects.