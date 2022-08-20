Man killed during hit-and-run crash in north Harris County, search underway for driver

article

A search is underway for a driver who fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in northeast Harris County Friday night.

It happened in the 9800 block of Airline Dr. near Aldine Mail Rte., where responding deputies found an unidentified man dead in the street. Officials believe the man was crossing the street when he was hit by a car.

The driver fled the scene and officials say there were no witnesses to the crash.

An investigation remains underway.