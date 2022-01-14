Man in critical condition following afternoon shooting in SW Houston
HOUSTON - One man is in critical condition after a shooting in southwest Houston on Friday afternoon.
Houston police said they received a report of a shooting at a strip center in the 6500 block of Marinette just after 3 p.m.
Officers arrived at the scene to find an adult male shot one time.
He was taken to a hospital, where he is undergoing surgery.
Investigators have identified the victim as a business owner in the strip center.
Police say he was going out to his car and was approached by at least one male, who fired a shot. They believe it was an attempted robbery.
Robbery investigators are talking to witnesses, looking at video surveillance, trying to get additional information.