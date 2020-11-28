Man hit in both legs after shooting in SW Houston, police say

article

Houston Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday, Nov. 28, around 12 a.m.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Shadowbriar Drive after multiple reports of a shooting.

When emergency crews arrived they located one male with gunshot wounds to both legs.

Houston Police units applied tourniquets to the victim's legs before Houston Fire arrived.

The mab was transported by ambulance and is expected to survive.

Police located a total of 27 bullet casings from two different calipers in two different areas within the scene. They also found two baggies of marijuana were located within the scene.

At this time, officers believe this was a shootout between two people over a drug deal gone bad.

