Man found dead with several gunshot wounds in northeast Houston: police

Officials are piecing together what led up to a man's body found in northeast Houston with several gunshot wounds.

Details are limited but the Houston Police Department said officers were called around 9 a.m. to the 3200 block of Laura Koppe Rd. That's where an unidentified man was found dead from several gunshot wounds.

It's unclear what events took place before the man was shot or if the incident occurred at that location, but at last check, homicide detectives were en route to handle the ongoing investigation.

No other information has been released, as of this writing.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.