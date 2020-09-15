Man fatally struck by vehicle while crossing Westheimer Road

article

Houston police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.

The incident occurred on Westheimer Road near Westheimer Plaza around 10 p.m. Monday.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing in an unprotected area of the roadway when the vehicle hit him.

According to HPD, the driver got out, pulled the pedestrian onto the median and then drove away.

The man was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division at (713)247-4072.

